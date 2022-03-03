Southern (NYSE:SO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Southern also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.600 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank cut Southern from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Southern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.56. 182,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,267,411. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Southern has a 1 year low of $57.02 and a 1 year high of $69.76.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $308,822.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 20,656 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,342,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,795 shares of company stock worth $6,931,533. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

