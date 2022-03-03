S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $453.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for S&P Global’s FY2023 earnings at $15.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.15 EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of S&P Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $478.11.
Shares of SPGI stock opened at $393.65 on Wednesday. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $325.50 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $419.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $440.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $94.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.
