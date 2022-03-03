Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.83

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.83 and traded as high as $16.10. Spark New Zealand shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 41,092 shares.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
About Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spark New Zealand (SPKKY)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.