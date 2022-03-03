SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.98. 68,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,192,765. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.46.

