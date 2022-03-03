Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Raised to C$60.00 at TD Securities

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from €62.00 ($69.66) to €63.00 ($70.79) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMSF opened at $36.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.81. Spin Master has a 1-year low of $27.78 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

