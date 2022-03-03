Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $3.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.07. Spire reported earnings of $3.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spire.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). Spire had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Spire from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.78.

Shares of SR stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.98. 370,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,776. Spire has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spire by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,211,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,121,000 after acquiring an additional 237,990 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 1.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,958,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,348,000 after buying an additional 55,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Spire by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,679,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,678,000 after buying an additional 39,066 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Spire by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,865,000 after buying an additional 1,045,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,524,000 after buying an additional 498,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Spire (Get Rating)

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spire (SR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.