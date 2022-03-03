Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.17% from the company’s current price.

SPLK has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Splunk from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.59.

SPLK stock opened at $114.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.83 and a 200-day moving average of $135.51.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $1.74. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Splunk will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $97,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth $43,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

