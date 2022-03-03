Sportcash One (SCONEX) Price Hits $0.0159 on Top Exchanges

Sportcash One (CURRENCY:SCONEX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last week, Sportcash One has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. Sportcash One has a market cap of $202,063.11 and approximately $92,880.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sportcash One coin can now be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00041935 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,737.16 or 0.06565932 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,903.59 or 1.00518983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00046200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00047280 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00026266 BTC.

About Sportcash One

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone

Sportcash One Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sportcash One directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sportcash One should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sportcash One using one of the exchanges listed above.

