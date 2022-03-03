SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of SWTX opened at $55.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.81. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $89.75.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.42). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 22,576 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1,719.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 242,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after buying an additional 229,074 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,778,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics (Get Rating)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

