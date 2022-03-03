Sprott Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.

Shares of TSE SII opened at C$52.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$50.23. Sprott has a 52-week low of C$41.72 and a 52-week high of C$59.64.

Get Sprott alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sprott from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.