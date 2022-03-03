Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 37,851 Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) by 256.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,851 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNET. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 25.2% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 12,106,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,909 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in 21Vianet Group by 64.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,875,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,092,000 after buying an additional 1,512,553 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in 21Vianet Group by 95.7% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,650,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,876,000 after buying an additional 1,295,947 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc raised its stake in 21Vianet Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,702,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $222,664,000 after buying an additional 1,167,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in 21Vianet Group in the third quarter worth about $16,730,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VNET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. HSBC raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 21Vianet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

Shares of VNET opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.24.

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

