Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,895 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,671,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after acquiring an additional 723,357 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317,476 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 56,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $129.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $125.27 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.38.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

