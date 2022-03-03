Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 61,875 Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,875 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Fisker were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Fisker in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Fisker by 266.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Fisker by 51.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fisker in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Fisker by 380.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fisker from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Fisker from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.55.

NYSE:FSR opened at $12.15 on Thursday. Fisker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 18.40 and a quick ratio of 18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Fisker had a negative net margin of 448,896.19% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

