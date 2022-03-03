St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.88

Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.88 and last traded at $55.33, with a volume of 6230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.03.
The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.66.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.
About St. Joe (NYSE:JOE)
The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.
