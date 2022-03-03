Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

SBLK opened at $29.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 40.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 503.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 922,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,182,000 after acquiring an additional 769,983 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 45.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,738,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,788,000 after buying an additional 539,671 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 48.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,279,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,760,000 after buying an additional 418,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 326.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,272,000 after buying an additional 414,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers (Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.