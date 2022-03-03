StarTek (SRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SRT opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11. StarTek has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $190.55 million, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in StarTek by 582.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in StarTek in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in StarTek by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,672 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in StarTek by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in StarTek by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.
StarTek Company Profile (Get Rating)
Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.
