State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of State Street by 279.9% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth $68,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

State Street stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,124. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.66 and its 200 day moving average is $93.39. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Company Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.