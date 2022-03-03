STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Trading 4.8% Higher

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) traded up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.54. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James downgraded STEP Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

