Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Shares Gap Up to $16.05

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at €16.05 ($18.03), but opened at €16.77 ($18.84). Stevanato Group shares last traded at €16.87 ($18.96), with a volume of 896 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €26.56 ($29.85).
The stock’s 50-day moving average is €18.32 and its 200-day moving average is €22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66.
Stevanato Group Company Profile (NYSE:STVN)
Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.
