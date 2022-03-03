Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Pentair (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,276 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,010% compared to the average daily volume of 205 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 1,196.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,017,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,096,761,000 after buying an additional 513,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNR traded up $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $58.67. 1,569,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,139. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.19 and a 200-day moving average of $71.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Pentair has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Pentair in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

