StockNews.com Downgrades Belden (NYSE:BDC) to Buy

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of BDC opened at $56.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.07 and its 200-day moving average is $60.02. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $40.66 and a fifty-two week high of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Belden will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Belden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Belden by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Belden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Belden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

