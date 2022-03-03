StockNews.com Downgrades World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on INT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America raised shares of World Fuel Services from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

NYSE INT opened at $27.69 on Monday. World Fuel Services has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.28.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 4.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 1,702.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Fuel Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.