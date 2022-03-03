StockNews.com Lowers Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CVE. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of CVE stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.09 and a beta of 2.77.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.