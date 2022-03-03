StockNews.com Lowers Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) to Hold

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Granite Construction stock opened at $29.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Granite Construction has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $44.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.60.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.65). Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 8.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Granite Construction will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Granite Construction by 20.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 11.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

