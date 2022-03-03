StockNews.com Lowers Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) to Hold

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Granite Construction stock opened at $29.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Granite Construction has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $44.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.60.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Granite Construction by 20.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 11.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.
About Granite Construction (Get Rating)
Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Granite Construction (GVA)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.