StockNews.com Lowers Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Buy

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SBLK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Shares of SBLK stock opened at $29.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $32.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 40.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 45.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 6.3% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 132,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 15.9% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 42,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 70.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 694,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after acquiring an additional 287,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,947,000 after acquiring an additional 73,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

