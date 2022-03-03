Stolper Co Decreases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stolper Co cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 2.2% of Stolper Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stolper Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.65. The company had a trading volume of 81,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,233,573. The company has a market capitalization of $111.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.34. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

