Stolper Co Has $1.68 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Stolper Co increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 40,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $57,821.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,795 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,533 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

SO traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,267,411. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.11. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $57.02 and a 12 month high of $69.76. The stock has a market cap of $69.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 116.81%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

