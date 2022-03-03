Strix Group (LON:KETL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $222.00

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 222 ($2.98) and last traded at GBX 222.50 ($2.99), with a volume of 497677 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240 ($3.22).

A number of research firms recently commented on KETL. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.83) target price on shares of Strix Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.17) target price on shares of Strix Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Strix Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.03) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 377.50 ($5.07).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £459.85 million and a P/E ratio of 20.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 262.81.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

