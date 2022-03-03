Strong Price Down 15.7% Over Last Week (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last week, Strong has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. Strong has a total market capitalization of $29.27 million and approximately $10.70 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can now be purchased for $211.71 or 0.00498712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00042449 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,828.96 or 0.06663922 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,557.79 or 1.00249397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00046828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00047456 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00026228 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

