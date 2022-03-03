Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Shares Up 17.7%

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) shot up 17.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.61 and last traded at $12.44. 4,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 647,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

Several research firms have recently commented on SDIG. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Northland Securities began coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Compass Point began coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.11.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The business had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.