Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the January 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

OTCMKTS:SOHVY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31. Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $7.72.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy equipment and industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Machinery Components, Precision Machinery, Construction Machinery, Industrial Machinery, Ships, Environmental Facilities & Plants and Others. The Machinery Components segment manufactures power transmission and control equipment inverters.

