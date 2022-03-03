Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 137,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 674,859 shares.The stock last traded at $27.74 and had previously closed at $31.22.

SUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $596.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.31 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Summit Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,974,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,235,000 after purchasing an additional 172,210 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 355,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after acquiring an additional 16,386 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $3,215,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,189,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,881,000 after acquiring an additional 174,322 shares during the last quarter.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

