Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Receives $73.55 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.55.

SLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lowered Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 27th. raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,096,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,242,000 after acquiring an additional 53,412 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,162,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,899,000 after buying an additional 35,798 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 17,749,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,919,000 after buying an additional 1,298,097 shares during the period. 47.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SLF traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.58. The company had a trading volume of 27,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.42. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $48.72 and a 52 week high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5191 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.96%.

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

