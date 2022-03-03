Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) was down 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 187,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 220,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Superior Drilling Products during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Superior Drilling Products by 46.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Superior Drilling Products during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Superior Drilling Products during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

