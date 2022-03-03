Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Surface Oncology had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 8.69%.

Shares of SURF traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 17,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a current ratio of 9.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63. Surface Oncology has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $143.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.64.

SURF has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SURF. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Surface Oncology by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Surface Oncology by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Surface Oncology by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

