Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 217.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SURF traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a current ratio of 9.79. Surface Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $145.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.64.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.44). Surface Oncology had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 14.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Surface Oncology will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SURF. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Surface Oncology by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,326,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,459,000 after acquiring an additional 707,773 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Surface Oncology by 252.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 525,356 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Surface Oncology by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,199,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 432,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Surface Oncology by 2,324.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 418,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Surface Oncology by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 318,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.