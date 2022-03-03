Swiss Prime Site (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) Trading Down 2.7%

Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF – Get Rating) shares fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $97.54 and last traded at $97.54. 650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 371% from the average session volume of 138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.25.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Swiss Prime Site in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.36.
Swiss Prime Site AG is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, sale, management, development, and leasing of real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Services segments. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition of commercial properties and buildings as well as the development and implementation of real estate projects.
