Symmetry Partners LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Humana by 32.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 1.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 4.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management raised its position in Humana by 4.2% during the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $434.24. 4,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,407. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.30) EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.35%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.13.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

