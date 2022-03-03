Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 49,711 América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,711 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,729,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $175,942,000 after purchasing an additional 167,963 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,419,176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,053 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,522,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $79,908,000 after acquiring an additional 89,440 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the third quarter valued at about $36,277,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter valued at about $9,868,000. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

NYSE AMX traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.56. 36,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,278,973. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

