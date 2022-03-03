Symmetry Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,018. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.82. 5,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.57 and a 12-month high of $214.96. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.45.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

Nasdaq Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.