SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Tops $0.0150 on Major Exchanges

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded 26.4% higher against the US dollar. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $1,034.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.05 or 0.00230719 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011597 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003341 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000776 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00028769 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 88.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000173 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000139 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 156,792,182 coins and its circulating supply is 123,758,952 coins. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

