Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,289 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,384,000 after acquiring an additional 146,228 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 253.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 198,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 142,484 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 1,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $31,877.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 61,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $1,237,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,156 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNDX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.84. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $25.68.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $2.49. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 678.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.