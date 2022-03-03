Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Gap Down to $9.44

Shares of Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.44, but opened at $9.01. Tango Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 1,399 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNGX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.