Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Gap Down to $9.44

Shares of Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.44, but opened at $9.01. Tango Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 1,399 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25.
About Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)
Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
