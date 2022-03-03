Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.18

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and traded as high as $2.71. Tarena International shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 21,146 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tarena International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating ) by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,181 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Tarena International Company Profile (NASDAQ:TEDU)

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

