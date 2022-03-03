Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.18

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and traded as high as $2.71. Tarena International shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 21,146 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tarena International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13.
Tarena International Company Profile (NASDAQ:TEDU)
Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.
