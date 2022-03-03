Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Target in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the retailer will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Target’s FY2024 earnings at $16.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.56.

NYSE:TGT opened at $225.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $107.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Target has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.30.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 111.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

