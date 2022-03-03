Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Cut to $252.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $260.00 to $252.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Target from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Target from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $265.56.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $226.35. The stock had a trading volume of 76,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,411. Target has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.30. The company has a market capitalization of $108.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $305,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 46.7% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after buying an additional 40,953 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 59.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

