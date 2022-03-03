Target (NYSE:TGT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $228.64. 51,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,523,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $109.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.30. Target has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98.

Get Target alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Target by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after acquiring an additional 305,955 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Target by 235.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 188,252 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,592,000 after purchasing an additional 132,122 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Target by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,623 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Target by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.56.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.