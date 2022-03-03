TD Securities Raises Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target to C$17.50

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.36.

OTCMKTS FRHLF traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 19,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,495. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $12.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

