Team Heretics Fan Token One Day Volume Hits $7,207.00 (TH)

Team Heretics Fan Token (CURRENCY:TH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last week, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. One Team Heretics Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001543 BTC on exchanges. Team Heretics Fan Token has a market cap of $276,212.02 and $7,207.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00041947 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,718.74 or 0.06563176 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,417.53 or 0.99984136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00045179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00046460 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00026406 BTC.

Team Heretics Fan Token Coin Profile

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,137 coins. Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics . Team Heretics Fan Token’s official website is teamheretics.com

Buying and Selling Team Heretics Fan Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Team Heretics Fan Token directly using US dollars.

