Team (NYSE:TISI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Team stock opened at $0.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.89. Team has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $13.84.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TISI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Team in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Team by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15,375 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Team in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Team in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Team by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

